Musk and Ramaswamy eye federal spending, Hegseth makes his case to stay in play in DC

As Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy visited Capitol Hill to talk federal spending cuts with GOP lawmakers on Thursday, Pete Hegseth was there trying to salvage his nomination for defense secretary.

December 5, 2024

