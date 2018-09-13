Transcript for Myrtle Beach resident on why she plans to stay during Hurricane Florence

Our own timing honest is in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is again this isn't just North Carolina that's targeted by this storm and Tom. Well what's it like in your area right now and how are these evacuation orders being implemented. We'll let it it's not too bad here as you can see admitted that the surface picked up a little bit where at high tide right now in Myrtle Beach but the waves are still really small. It's pretty peaceful here to be. Really honest with you usually this place attracts about eight. Eighteen million visitors a year. The beaches are pretty deserted these are people who law. Live here would not evacuated speaking of evacuations. 60% of the people in this area this is an evacuation zone have gotten out but the other 40%. Are sticking around and that's what concerns officials because they asked everyone to get out but a lot of people have spoken here they think they can ride this one out. There watching or if they're seen it means there watching the downgrades and even though they should be getting out. As the storm downgraded it gave them. War evidence if you will. More reason to stick around this is what they're telling me and someone who's sticking around here is the answer to Bayer for about six years realistic about air. We that was out here on the beach Myrtle Beach she's she's got what exactly is at the scooper right. My brother needed. It. Dollars. And level that it not army and air and you scoop it up Sharkey right and we'll let Jernigan. And see you've got a couple Sharkey right there. Receiving you can get these beauties right here. So give up surety. There's a massive hurricane gap just up the coast it's why are the North Carolina South Carolina together so so why all smiles out here in the beach. I just love being out here. You know weren't about this morning. Nag or why. Because I have watched in the wedding channel and all the local space and it looks like we're really can get free. It's gonna be windy at. I'm just here and I'm in a really stake building. All right your hideout in one of these sort yeah rises on the ankle here high prices got on the fourth floor but you you went from hurricane with Nina told me that that. You were scared that was only kept were born. Right what Americans are entered answered him there comes that at a big guys. Cat I don't know how to loan just about any of us thing in the building. But you're scared during that he said he did your door slammed and it keeps how. Yeah I tied it down. And why didn't you back. To mark exactly that is that the reason out I just wanna thank you got scared at all now I'm from up north sign used. Nor'easter crime county at. Say people like you should've gotten out living in evacuation zone to serious form I know that could be without power you know that just enough time to get out. Of that violence and I go around like that you are talking it was a good luck finding a Sharkey. Funny watching them you know. Milk right thanks.

