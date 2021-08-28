NAACP president on voting bill: ‘Pass this legislation; there’s no other option’

More
ABC News’ Juju Chang speaks with NAACP President Derrick Johnson about the March On for Voting Rights this weekend, with thousands expected to demonstrate across the country.
6:00 | 08/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NAACP president on voting bill: ‘Pass this legislation; there’s no other option’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:00","description":"ABC News’ Juju Chang speaks with NAACP President Derrick Johnson about the March On for Voting Rights this weekend, with thousands expected to demonstrate across the country.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79689964","title":"NAACP president on voting bill: ‘Pass this legislation; there’s no other option’ ","url":"/US/video/naacp-president-voting-bill-pass-legislation-option-79689964"}