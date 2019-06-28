NASA restores mission control room that put 1st man on moon 50 years ago

More
On the 50th anniversary of the man on the moon landing, NASA restored the original mission control room that made it all happen.
3:06 | 06/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NASA restores mission control room that put 1st man on moon 50 years ago

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:06","description":"On the 50th anniversary of the man on the moon landing, NASA restored the original mission control room that made it all happen. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64022593","title":"NASA restores mission control room that put 1st man on moon 50 years ago","url":"/US/video/nasa-restores-mission-control-room-put-1st-man-64022593"}