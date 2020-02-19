Transcript for NASCAR driver Ryan Newman released from hospital

Of the Daytona 542. Year old held hands with his two young daughters. As he walked out of Daytona Beach hospital floor today bears that found out. The other one was from earlier in the day when they first released the fact that he was standing at talking. He could see he was so happy and just doing great Newman was injured you may or call. When his car was rear ended. Hit a wall and struck by a second second car this happened Monday night the Daytona International Speedway he's car went air war in. Leonid on its roof burst into flames as it crossed the track so many people think everyone who saw this accident happen assumed the worst. There we thought we knew what happens Dale Earnhardt junior in the same race got almost at the end he passed away. You think the worst of these things and you see the violence in mad dash but again it goes back to hunger and watching growl actually made in terms of you know safe. The car yet and what's incredible thing you know the city was seriously injured but you saw the photo did he did not have a scratch on his face a horrid arms or anything and he just looks so happy healthy. Doing great and is now home.

