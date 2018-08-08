Nashville officials release video of fatal shooting

More
The surveillance video appears to show Daniel Hambrick sprinting away as he's shot by police.
0:39 | 08/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nashville officials release video of fatal shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57118940,"title":"Nashville officials release video of fatal shooting","duration":"0:39","description":"The surveillance video appears to show Daniel Hambrick sprinting away as he's shot by police. ","url":"/US/video/nashville-officials-release-video-fatal-shooting-57118940","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.