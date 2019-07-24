Neil Armstrong's family paid $6M in wrongful death suit, court docs show

More
The former astronaut died in 2012 after having bypass surgery at a hospital in Ohio.
0:26 | 07/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Neil Armstrong's family paid $6M in wrongful death suit, court docs show
We'll just days after the fiftieth anniversary of Neil Armstrong's walk on the moon there are new. Armstrong passed away seven years ago after having bypass surgery at a hospital in Ohio. Court documents showed that hospital paid Armstrong Stanley six million dollars to settle allegations that a number of errors during his care may have contributed to his death. The hospital never admitted guilt most of the money went to Armstrong's two sons.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"The former astronaut died in 2012 after having bypass surgery at a hospital in Ohio.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64533103","title":"Neil Armstrong's family paid $6M in wrongful death suit, court docs show","url":"/US/video/neil-armstrongs-family-paid-6m-wrongful-death-suit-64533103"}