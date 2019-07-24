Transcript for Neil Armstrong's family paid $6M in wrongful death suit, court docs show

We'll just days after the fiftieth anniversary of Neil Armstrong's walk on the moon there are new. Armstrong passed away seven years ago after having bypass surgery at a hospital in Ohio. Court documents showed that hospital paid Armstrong Stanley six million dollars to settle allegations that a number of errors during his care may have contributed to his death. The hospital never admitted guilt most of the money went to Armstrong's two sons.

