New asylum rule has 'few changes from what the Trump administration did': ACLU

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with ACLU civil rights lawyer Lee Gelernt about the proposed Biden administration rule on asylum that would be the strictest border control measure in U.S. history.

February 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live