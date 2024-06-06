New memorial commemorates D-Day invasion on 80th anniversary

The Navy Seal Museum unveiled the first monument park dedicated to D-Day in Normandy, France. Museum Executive Director and retired Navy SEAL Capt. Todd Perry shares more on creating the tribute.

June 6, 2024

