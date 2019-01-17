Newborn girl found dead in trash in Amazon facility bathroom: Police

More
Fire department members responded to the bathroom -- which is inside Amazon's secured facility -- and confirmed the baby was dead, police said.
1:07 | 01/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Newborn girl found dead in trash in Amazon facility bathroom: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60446824,"title":"Newborn girl found dead in trash in Amazon facility bathroom: Police","duration":"1:07","description":"Fire department members responded to the bathroom -- which is inside Amazon's secured facility -- and confirmed the baby was dead, police said.","url":"/US/video/newborn-girl-found-dead-trash-amazon-facility-bathroom-60446824","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.