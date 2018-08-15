Transcript for News headlines today: Aug. 15, 2018

The senate returns for a rare August session today trying to finish what didn't get done before budget deadlines this small. The senate short week will be spent confirming federal judges slow month passing a spending bill combines the Pentagon labor education and and health and human services spending appropriations. Primaries in four states Tuesday Vermont's Democrats. Nominated the nation's first transgender person. Be a major political party's choice for governor. Former Vermont electric cooperative CEO Christine called blessed I have a plan to grow Vermont's economy. It's one thing to test flight over the straps on the table but we got to put more food on the table for what you want your vision. It's a vision that goes beyond the candidates beyond the governor. And that's what leadership is due pulled whistle face incumbent governor Phil Scott in November. CN generally Italy at least. A 31 people are dead after the bridge collapse there. A grand jury report out Tuesday accuses more than 300 Catholic priests in Pennsylvania. A child abuse involving more than 1000 victims. Dating back decades. Aides this grand jury report is justice. Court names more than 300 predator priests. Included one Harrisburg priest accused of molesting five sisters and want them back in the 1980s. With for the first time since hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico nearly a year ago. Howard has been restored the entire islands. Marjorie Stoneman Douglas high in the more school where seventeen people were killed in February starts at school earlier today. I'm scared capitalizing on the same concept that I. I think I didn't I don't things have been normal business but here that there can give us at work. Obviously. Colorado school district is now switching to a four day week. The district near Denver herbal hold classes Tuesday through Friday officials there say it'll save about a million dollars a year. Beyond the hearing for Monday weather headlines for you and more flash flooding that the new storms and not what we're talking about it like Pennsylvania the last couple of days. Let Justin a couple of hours in Oklahoma City there are 100 him or emergency calls thirty to them for I want her back is he the one here where they think they. A lot of low level moisture fueling storms and really eating these slow move to cap. An inch per hour at times in eastern Oklahoma. Northwestern Arkansas athletic mystery that's where we're finding the flash flood watches still posting I'm for a couple of hours throughout Wednesday morning then I'm slowing exits Leahy. And will eventually bring those areas of new York and Pennsylvania. And more rain. Looks like a lot of that had to cut the interior New England this three inches on the and a also swept through Kentucky and that happens in the why are Glacier National Park. Much outrage in Alberta this 2500 acres have been several structures including store Cabot has been now. Some of the city of the so hard to largely Donald there in the foreground. And it's hard to watch this that image and gusty winds today is some alpha boundaries from storms are going to be at the culprit when he comes. Kicking up the flames for the fires that are already there and then lightning could start buyers especially at a party in northern California man at a and western him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.