Transcript for News headlines today: Dec. 20, 2018

A drones buzzing around London's Gatwick airport has forced it to shut down for hours. At least 101000 passengers have been affected as police look for the drone pilots to stay away you know it is. The senate is expected to vote on a bill to keep the government funded through February 8 that would prevent a government shutdown on Friday. North Korea sent Thursday that it will never unilaterally give up its nuclear weapons unless the US removes its. Nuclear threat birds. Statement raises further doubts about whether Kim Jong alone will ever relinquish his arsenal. America's main ally in Syria the Kurdish LED's. Democratic forces now say president trump is wrong when he says that prices has been defeated. Back to court today for disgraced movie maker Harvey Weinstein. His lawyers are trying to give the rate charges against him thrown out arguing that criminal cases law. After the Fed raised interest rates market watchers are now looking to next. She defense is the economy is still strong and that's what it called for a fourth interest rate hike this year next you will only be a different story. Secrets Greg McBride agreed reserve still sees the economy expanding and 2019 fired at a slower pace than what we've seen this year for that reason the Central Bank signaled it could call 42 increases in 2019. Sit surveillance video art robbery in Altoona Pennsylvania the bartender. Attempting to register gunpoint before taking down the intruder and turning the gun on him. Bartender. Is a marine combat veteran in. One shot was fired during the altercation no one was hurt that suspects ran off. Three astronauts are back home after more than six months on the International Space Station. The American Russian and German crew members returned to earth. And a so you spacecraft landing in Kazakhstan overnight smiling as well. Overnight their return was delayed one week because of an aborted launch back in October and which moved back if schedule. Meteorologist agency and a lots. A look at what we're talking about this holiday weekend some people go and how to run the sky and USC. Seven in parts at different times. In Colorado they had at eight inches of snow wind gusts that nearly reached 100 miles per hour in keystone noted that they could have had. Some of the the list goes down so they shot the comfort I just in case and then you see tornado damage that's from Port Orchard Washington. The certainty when their end of the Seattle and they say now ES two that damages on the ground for one point four miles it was. Five minutes to tie the damage and unfortunately it looks like with the merging of another system from the south. We cannot safely it is today in Florida EC from Orlando that tipper and an lately and that's it hamster at. Tamba and for a lot L Miami Naples all included in the potential for damaging winds. Even then it possible outside chance at an eastern chapter in North Carolina. Also note with this book doesn't really heavy rain talk about one to three inches over all of bubbles flood watches that extent of the main. And had your traveling Thursday night and day which a lot of people art. In the area and watch out for the busy and Iraq on Thursday afternoon and is committed picked up from. Washington DC. Then it moves into early Friday morning into the northeast most of it is rains that's the good part. But it could end up leaving behind at two inches every.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.