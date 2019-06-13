Transcript for News headlines today: June 13, 2019

At an avid fans that thing I know thinks he was he not about the same path that. Even your own polls show your behind. Yeah. In an exclusive interview with ABC news president trump has declared that he would be open to accepting dirt on his 20/20 opponent. If it were offered by a foreign power. Okay let's put yourself in a position you're congress somebody comes up answers I have information and Europe. I don't think coming from an island NIC a lot of things over I don't think in my whole life well yet. And my whole life and quality of life doesn't matter who had Wilkinson. The FBI director's room. Six people are under arrest and police in the Dominican Republic are looking for a seventh after the shooting a former Red Sox star David Ortiz. Investigators your teeth with targeted by suspects hoping to collect 50000 dollar bounty. Chief of police holding up the gun he says refused to try to kill the former Red Sox star. Authorities releasing this surveillance video the gunmen walking up to big poppy shooting him in their back. Shots sending club goers running from their seats the suspected shooter identified as Buffy for Vera Cruz authorities saying the group was offered 400000. Pesos. Less than 8000 dollars. For coordinated hit on the former Red Sox star. There's new trouble in the Middle East to oil tankers may have been attacked in the gulf of Oman the navy's fifth fleet has come to the aid of the tankers after receiving distress calls early this morning from the to shift. And is calling it a reported attack in the waters between Oman and Iran. One of the tankers is adrift now and the other one still on fire according to the shipping companies. Anger flared in Memphis overnight after a suspect wanted on several felony warrants was shot and killed by investigators. Protesters near the scene began throwing rocks and bricks 45 officers were hurt creepy room arrested. Or protests this morning in Hong Kong against a proposal to allow criminal suspects to be extradited to me. China. Acting it out irony. Her reflexes so quickly won't plea gang and slow it down. What she jumps to record your window to send us some would be beaten see the criminals who looked at this Texaco at College Park. Plus who was pumping gas Sunday night and watched the passenger in the lucid and jumps out and tries to get to her car and killed landline and as intimidating the Pentagon Fannie and. Lewis it's expected to hold a victory parade for the new Stanley Cup champion Saturday the blues. He's won their first ever title last night with the work. The team completed a remarkable turn around back in January they had the worst record. Wins and thousands of fans screaming into the streets to celebrate overnight. Another great moment was when the Leila Anderson a young I think it was hand fighting. 808. To he's got to celebrate with this thing. Us. Headlines coming in here from Philadelphia but still looking for hours in the field for a couple more how this month. Now already produced record rainfall. An adamantly as well this morning and you're in for outreach we'll make. Having apparently unaware but now it comes. Blame it. We get another gotten. That the country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.