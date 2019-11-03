Transcript for News headlines today: Mar. 11, 2019

Crews have recovered both black boxes from the Ethiopian air crash as questions mounted over the accident Sunday killing everyone on board including eight Americans the plane took office. East and it's clear from some of the data that there was trouble right away. The pilots are having trouble controlling this aircraft. And they radioed in according to the CEO of Ethiopian airlines and said they'd like to return and they were given clearance. Ethiopian air and now China are grounding the planes it's the second crash involving the Boeing 737 Max eight in six months. But the lonely and says it is not issuing new guidance about this. Aircraft US airlines are flying them say they remain confident about this aircraft very early in the investigation we still have a lot more to learn about whether there's any connection. Between these two craft. Well there it is it's a real tornado. Oh wow. Joey for the second Monday in a row fifteen south is cleaning up after tornadoes tore through the region. Nearly a dozen twisters caused considerable damage but no reports of serious injuries. President trump is sent to submit his budget for money money today. Includes eight point six billion dollars for a border wall ridge could set the stage for another funding showdown. The last remaining civilians have evacuated the dwindling amount of Syrian real estate controlled by I says. Final push is under blank. This in the outskirts of bikers that fires have been burning coal mine final push against Isaak is the 15100 U Heidi steal that hold up inside. Malaysia has released an Indonesian woman charged with killing her half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong home in 2017. The lawyers say if she thought she was participating. In a reality TV show. An emergency could be declared in Venezuela today on day five of the country's worst blackout in decades. Opposition leader won by dole wants a request international aid. The government is urging people to stay home and as close businesses and schools today hospitals are a standstill and people are struggling to find food and water. The blackout is blamed for at least seventeen deaths. 28 members of the US women soccer team including superstars Alex Morgan Megan Latino and Carly Lloyd. Are suing the US soccer federation arguing a newly filed lawsuit that they've been consistently paid less than their male counterparts. Even when outperforming them on the global stage. Where on the right side of this and I think just looking sort of at the broader picture and I think anybody can argue that there's gender inequities in this world. This is not only about leaving out of sport and a better place just in general aspiring women around the world. Stand up for what they believe is the man also come out and sat back. They lines and lines of attack so much you know streets past port and a lot responses as well. From women all in. Yeah. Captain marvelous super hero at the box office this weekend with 153 million dollars in ticket sells here in the US. As the third best mark opening in movie history its marbles first film with a solo female lead. Played by Oscar winner bring books. I'm meteorologist rob Marciano on the ABC news weather center tracking one storm exiting and another one coming hand I chaotic weekend. Several tornadoes touching down this one across northern Louisiana he one tornado. Going about a mile. And playing and doing some damage ripping the roof right off office. Home and lots of records. Not only tornado damaged straight line winds across the region. Also big time snow another foot in Fargo they've received nearly five needs for the season happened below freezing since January 7. Winter continues there the next storm upcoming into the west it is a cold core system that is not snow that is hail accumulating on the road this analysts say a slowing down it's not stopping traffic. This storm is going to be swinging through the behind up. The four corners region here in the next 24 hour written and exiting was maybe some severe weather across the southern plains. Tuesday into Wednesday and potentially blizzard conditions across the eastern Colorado area. Wednesday and here is a got snow this past week gonna get some heavy rain so potentially some flooding. Across the central plains all that rain pulled up its.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.