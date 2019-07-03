Transcript for News headlines today: Mar. 7, 2019

She's a sitting senator the first woman ever to fly combat mission for the United States. Now revealing she's a survivor of sexual assault in the perpetrators abuse there position of power is. Sound and ways. And in one case I was preyed upon and then raped by a superior officer that senator Martha makes Sally telling her story. During a senate hearing on sexual assault in the military. She says she didn't report the attack at the time because she didn't trust the system. Like many victims. I felt the system was briefing me all over it. Singer. After failing to make a 161000. Dollar child support paid. He's due back in court tomorrow. Its former trump campaign chairman Paul Mann a port will be in a Virginia courtroom today. Sentencing on his conviction for tax and bank wrong. The president's former chief stepped John Kelly also making headlines this morning. Speaking out for the first time since leaving the White House but his time working the count demonstration this in my building stuff here's. Yeah George there really isn't my opening set here he was speaking to students it do Duke University they're nowhere were no cameras allowed inside but we have. A teeny audio take a listen to what his advice is for his successor Mick molding need the new chief of staff. What finds. Yeah. World. All things. My room. Yeah. Michael Cohen back on Capitol Hill. Behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee ABC news has learned that one provided congress documents including emails. Which he claims will show the edits made to his false statement he says he'll talk to congress as long as they still have questions. I would continue to cooperate. To the fullest extent of my capabilities so thank you all very much for being. It's an American reporter taken into custody in Venezuela has been released. I'm pretty bare. Not by your count until the adult facility. That's couldn't let alone was reported for ABC news from Caracas he says that while he's being interrogated he wasn't hurt. Bledel is now on the crosses have been deported back to the United States. Amazon is closing down all of the top of shops instead it's focusing on opening morning. Bookstores. Amazon has 87 hub of shops and malls grocery stores and department stores and the Wall Street Journal says they're expected to close next month. Hi everyone. I have some news to share with all of you stunning news from with the biggest names in television jeopardy host Alex fruitcake announcing. He has stage four pancreatic cancer yeah. On FaceBook and 78 year old posting this message to fans just lie. 50000 other people in the United States each year. This week I was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. Now normally the prognosis for this it's not very encouraging but I'm gonna fight this and I'm gonna keep working and and with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also. I plan to beat. The low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told I have to because under the terms of my contract. I have to host jeopardy for three more years. So help me keep the faith. And we'll win. We'll get it done. LeBron James has surpassed Michael Jordan and career scoring thinks of this layup during the lakers lost the timber. They got emotional during a tribute video king James now ranks fourth on the all time scoring list Kobe Bryant is number three. James could pass him next to your. They soon you meteorologist and disease election and you storm that Artie did considerable damage listening. Pretty relatively light rains two to four inches up highlight when you're talking about the foothills of the Sierra mountains. It's great here what it looked like that Muddy Waters rushing through talent and this is not the only place that was impacted. Other spots in California really from Los Angeles county and north from the San Francisco Bay Area and it had had considerable amount of rain with this. And even and you talked roads cut off by that rushing water. Now the storm is gonna move eastward and end up seeing it settle in. After passing the Rockies on Friday. To say Arkansas best especially east of interstate thirty you can see damaging winds hot me even tornadoes remember this is the same. Egypt and essentially that was hit last weekend and just one day earlier here so this would be on Saturday. Memphis even around Birmingham. Jackson Mississippi is that cold front as the pick up storms this kind of not an excellent enough of the temperature brilliantly we talked about last week juicy a cold snowy it is up and say even northern Iowa. To really set off some severe storms.

