Transcript for News headlines today: Oct. 9, 2018

A. Hurricane Michaels still expected to get much stronger and still headed straight for the floater shortened. Forecasters think it will he had near Panama City sometime tomorrow. We are about twelve hours away from socially impacts of this I think I'm were working. Diligently to try to get everybody to understand well the potential twelve feet of storm surge in some areas it's just. Deadly governor Rick Scott. New Supreme Court justice Brad Keller takes the bench today two year his first cases. After a ceremonial swearing in of the White House last night my focus now is to be the best justice I can be. I take this office with gratitude. And no bitterness. Yeah. Didn't the. Well over a thousand people offer their support last night at a vigil for the twenty killed in that limo crash in upstate New York. Officials now say the limo field a recent inspection the driver didn't have the proper license. North Korea's leader wants to meet the Pope. Officials in South Korean Aussie Kim Jo Malone would like Paul Francis to visit since he would be quote enthusiastically welcome. Officials in Turkey now say investigators are going to be allowed to search the Saudi consulate in its symbol. Forty missing Washington Post journalist. Some believe he may have been killed when he went to the consulate a week ago. Google has no shut down its social network Google+ for consumers. It comes after a Wall Street Journal report that Google hid the fact that private data but hundreds of thousands of Google+ users. Been exposed earlier this year. Steelers look maybe having an effect of Election Day after she put up a rare political post on this program talking about races in Tennessee voter registration. Would that 62 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver trick once Smith. Drew Brees wrote his name in the record books moving ahead of Peyton Manning as the NFL's all time passing yardage leader. Urologist and easy here and the headlines are all about her Kate Michelman is entering an area in the gulf that is pretty perfect for intensification of our hurricane left when she hear plenty of warm water. And it will likely make its way on Wednesday to the Florida Panhandle but in pencil he felt well be on that and that's I want to show you the entire half. Timing wise it's Wednesday afternoon at landfall a deteriorating conditions early Wednesday. On Thursday early mornings and Wednesday night through Thursday makes like Georgia have anywhere from just south of Atlanta gusts look at Charleston and a tropical storm watch down Tampa Florida and Biloxi it's a large area that its impact. But it's also this region that is going to take heart that that one of the closest attention to. Winds will be an issue it is going to cut through quickly and a 101 half hour wind that could take off power lines and trees but even roofs well built structures storm surge. Is often the greatest loss of life and property and unfortunately it looks like that's the case that exposed the big event for eight to twelve feet in the past Cedar Key. But even where apple magical and city in six foot range significant storm surge is it that vulnerable place at port. The winds with stopping here are short term model in house Wednesday afternoon 95 mile per hour gusts animosity 117. Apalachicola even if that he takes entries there a lot of them there. I didn't really quickly over Georgia South Carolina with planning and also rain and winds dean hasn't happened very. Thursday at home advocate that rally and asked him. If I've. There would be an area that doesn't mean wind or in his going to get it in the Carolinas there. Even Virginia Beach and up to four inches. But downs as that it's right there at some point in this is significant storm. And it is going to get lit one. But unfortunately sadly when it damages doing.

