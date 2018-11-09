Transcript for News headlines today: Sep. 11, 2018

Massive evacuations ordered ahead of hurricane Florence about one million people ordered on south Carolina's coast beginning Tuesday. ABC's Steve Rosen zombie at south Carolina's folly siege says big I was scared they college the low country for reason it's low flat. And next to the ocean only takes a couple inches of rain all of what's the city's flood. Landfall along the Carolina goes likely before dawn on Friday. Today marks seventeen years since the 9/11 attack president trump will be in Shanksville Pennsylvania the spot where united flight 93 hit the ground. Donald Trump junior spoken exclusively with ABC news. But the anonymous op Ed in the New York Times. That's I think you're subverting the will of the people need to try to control the presidency. While not the president you have millions and millions of Americans who voted for this. Ratcheting up the pressure on the Palestinians to return to negotiations with Israel. And drug administration as close the Palestinian liberation organization office in Washington. Stern ease for the family of a black man shot dead by a white Dallas police officer. The man's own homes says the arrest affidavit doesn't jibe with the neighbors have doubts. Journey lead Merritt says officer amber Geiger failed it basic police work gathering really simple facts. Independent witnesses have already come forward to say they heard results are pounding on the door and defend let him. We eat fire Google's independent witnesses Tudor credible and that's the doors open that was in the meat that. The case going till grand jury. More serious charges could follow. Americans are borrowing more the Federal Reserve says consumer debt jumped over sixteen billion dollars in July. Credit card debt which fell in June turned around in July and rose by over a billion dollars. And fort night the popular video game is going off line to a board game. The fort night version of monopoly is on the way bit launches next month. Meteorologist agency here with the Florence update for you of course in this dorm makes landfall as a category four on the current track could be the storm that is the farthest north making false account for certain history and either way going to be really horrific storm for the southeast coast. Let's go ahead and AMOCO is actually had to look at that track which is becoming more compact that cone of uncertainty is focused now on northern coastal South Carolina. Into most of North Carolina and parts of Virginia. So we want to keep an I not just on the timing of landfall would be late Thursday night or early Friday morning action starts fell on others it self. Hurricane watch that's in place it was the most vulnerable. The watch is just a function of time to become a warning that storm approaches gets closer still hundred miles away at this point. The storm surge watch is up and this is huge storm surge is often and it always actually the number one cause of loss of life and property. In a hurt look how high it will eat. In parts of North Carolina so music rights will be Terry as well it. Range and up in the outer banks eight the rate of five eaten up to the Virginia State line and tuna or be. I on the west side. So what makes us pretty unique to the witness perpendicular into the house I'm so that right front quadrant point not only heavy rain which ceased areas up to rally that it. But it's also have those winds sustained rate now under reporting for our. That causes catastrophic damage and not that the storm surge I really believe it out harvest storm Wednesday after that her. I believe that I will be through early next week because there's going to be rainy and meandering. It and we'll have damage to talk about what you going into this.

