Nichols’ family reacts to body camera video release

RowVaughn Well and Rodney Well opened up in their first interview following the release of body camera footage of their son Tyre Nichols' confrontation with Memphis police.

January 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live