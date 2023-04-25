Nonnas of the world serve up nostalgia at Staten Island restaurant

ABC News' Mona Kosar Abdi reports on Enoteca Maria, a restaurant located on Staten Island putting a twist on traditional dishes by putting real Nonnas, or grandmothers, in the kitchen.

April 25, 2023

