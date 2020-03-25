Transcript for The new normal: A drive-thru vet

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, we're taking every precaution to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe, but many people are left wondering how to keep our furry friends healthy too. Drive-through vet clinics, here to update us on that, founder of laytonsville veterinarian practice, Dr. Claire Godwin, thanks for being with us. I want to address one of the biggest questions that pet owners have right now, can my pet get covid-19? And the answer to that is no, they can't. That's been shown, they also don't tend to act as carriers of it on their coats or anythg from person to person, so that's a relief for all. If you are handling your pets, it's important to continue to wash your hands before and after handling your pet just to be extra safe. That certainly makes sense. Speaking of being extra safe, you're amending your business as usual, you're using a drive-through technique for pet visits, so tell us how it works. Certainly, we started this practice two weeks ago in order to keep our clients safe and our staff safe, too, we can't continue to help their pets if we're sick and we certainly don't want to be involved in transmitting a virus to any of our clients and when they come for the appointment they use their cell phone to call us or even text us, so we respond via text or with the phone call and say, okay, we'll be out in a minute, and then the technician brings the dog into the exam room and we start with vitals and a review of what needs to be done during the visit and get the phone going on speakerphone, in the exam room, so the client can be there with us virtually. Get everything done. And when we're fin wished the appointment, if we're going to be sending the pet home with any medications we get that all arranged. If we're going to be admitting we can go about our business as usual there. But when the president goes home, we'll be taking the pet back out to the owner -- You have it all figured out, like to the letter, it's pretty impressive. We had video showing everything you're doing to keep your staff safe and of course to keep the pet owners safe as well. Pretty remarkable. I know a lot of people are very happy that they can do all of that, make sure their pets are safe and also have continued good health as well. So thank you for all you're doing. We appreciate it. Okay, thank you. For getting the word out that we can still take care of our pets in this crisis time. All right, be well, Dr. Godwin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.