Transcript for North American International Car Show

A bright able here at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit and a trend that has gone towards SUVs and larger vehicles in the last couple years the automotive section. It's actually to show stoppers being sports cars like this one right here in the Branyan Shelby GT. 500. The most powerful stream or. Ever built by Ford Motor Co. also being unveiled today a Toyota suit for a as well in the sports car segment but then also for went on to unveil a new trim levels new additions when their Ford. Explore but the big winners were all Brett Honda Hyundai Kona as well as their Genesis when he and SUV as well as car of the year. And then over at rammed their 15100. Winning truck of year of course it wouldn't be complete if there weren't concept vehicles Nissan unveil any concept sports car as well today all of this all these. Three meals being done way of different emerging technologies such as BR. The Shelby GT 501 of them came down from the ceiling. During the media unveiled for that today self a lot of excitement here at the North American International Auto Show and he Torre I'm Brian Abell you're watching ABC news life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.