Transcript for Northern California wildfire latest

All right let's get straight to our debriefs on the big stories of the day beginning with those California wildfires California officials now believe that they've identified. Most of the 59 people who are believed to have died. In those wildfires. Today they identified eight more bodies in the northern firing the campfire. But a 130. People in that fire remain unaccounted for and that's where we begin. With a ABC's even pilgrim. It inspired is completely destroyed this can mean there's a hundred plus people missing 56 people have been confirmed dead. And 101000. Plus structures. Just guided from the east play this is one of that you can see heroes gave you a bit of it where this used to be a a bed and breakfasts and you can tell when you look at this building that it was actually a very beautiful. That breakfast that's beside the front facade of the building here you can see it. The staircase still. Bear but all of the rest of it sort of crumbling around as we get. Further along you could see inside. What used to be this home and there's just nothing left behind it's all. Crumbled in rubble that debris. Active burned up in this when there's actually two other homes on its property that the family who owns this live there live and and and they told us like so many people have there. Just harrowing story of escape out of your running down this driveway. That sky was completely dark because the smoke was so heavy from the flames and then waiting for six. Last hours to hear from their other child a daughter who had their Korean children with them worrying what happened to this to this. Too bad this family members and that is a story we've heard so many times are so many family members in Italy yesterday who says when she finally got down the mountain 36 hours of trying. She discovered she was actually one of the people on the missing persons list. And she she smiled looked like I was able to protect myself off that I think so many people are hopeful that. If they just lost content. Acts with each other that they haven't been able to get in touch selfless service hasn't worked really well at some areas it does in others but they kind of communication is it. What we've seen last night inside a restaurant in town they opened up the place that we're giving free meals to people who were propped. Paradise had that you saw so many reunions people just hugging each weather and flooding on each other and excited to see that their neighbors. And their friends were okay. They have not been allowed back into this it is their time lineup and they will be able to come back but so many people telling us. They want to see it that's how they it might not be much left but they want to see it and they want to start. The rebuilding process David. The loss of life there that campfire is just devastating.

