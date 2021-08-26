By the Numbers: Just 11% of federal rental relief has been distributed

Treasury Department data reveals that only a fraction of the tens of billions of federal rental relief funds has reached those in need, with the eviction moratorium set to expire this fall.
1:15 | 08/26/21

