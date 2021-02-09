Transcript for By the Numbers: 254 New York firefighters have died from 9/11 related illnesses

Next Saturday marks the twentieth year anniversary of September 11 and today the New York City Fire Department released the latest snapshot. On the health impact of 9/11 emergency responders. And let's take a look by the numbers. Nearly 71% of New York City firefighters and EMTs who responded to be attacked. Worked on the pile of wreckage have some kind of long term illness according to the FD a Y talk report. Some 60000 FD a Y members were exposed to dust noxious gases chemicals and fibers are working for more than ten months in the recovery effort. More than 111300. Of them have been diagnosed with at least one medical condition related to ground zero conditions like asthma PTS the beat cancer. More than 40% of exposed firefighters have experienced the most common helmets and help chronic acid reflux disease and a lower and upper respiratory diseases. And 3097. Members haven't had at least one cancer certification. But detection and treatment programs were not eleven responders have helped for the bout 83% of those diagnosed with cancer in the last five to ten years. Still alive today. 343 breathe New York City firefighters were killed on nine elevenths. The twenty years since 254 at Indian white members have died of nine elevenths related illness since.

