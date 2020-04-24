By the numbers: Closer look at jobs and wages lost during pandemic

More
One out of 6 Americans are out of work, and 43% of adults have lost their job or someone in their household lost their job or took a pay cut.
1:07 | 04/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the numbers: Closer look at jobs and wages lost during pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:07","description":"One out of 6 Americans are out of work, and 43% of adults have lost their job or someone in their household lost their job or took a pay cut.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70321782","title":"By the numbers: Closer look at jobs and wages lost during pandemic","url":"/US/video/numbers-closer-jobs-wages-lost-pandemic-70321782"}