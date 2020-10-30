By the Numbers: The election economy

More
In the final election sprint, new reports show record-breaking GDP growth but still historically high U.S. unemployment claims.
1:10 | 10/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: The election economy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":" In the final election sprint, new reports show record-breaking GDP growth but still historically high U.S. unemployment claims.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73916561","title":"By the Numbers: The election economy","url":"/US/video/numbers-election-economy-73916561"}