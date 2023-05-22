By the Numbers: The end of the $20,000 car

A look at the numbers behind how the rising cost of new and used cars is leading Americans to drive their cars longer as prices remain high.

May 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live