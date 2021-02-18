Transcript for By the Numbers: How the ‘energy capital of the world’ lost power

Now back to Texas a so called energy capital of the world where tonight millions are still without power we take a look at that State's deregulated energy market. By the numbers more than four million Texas residents have been without power this week as temperatures drop below zero in parts of the state. 46000. Megawatts of power was forced off the system during this weather event according to the electric reliability council of Texas or haircut. 61%. Of that lost power was thermal like gas and coal and 39%. Was wind and solar power known as renewable or clean energy. Some Texas wind turbines I east over but nearly two times as much power was lost his natural gas and coal plants which have also been compromised by the freezing temperatures. Texas is a leader in wind power which accounted for 18% of all electricity generated in the state in 2019. But many of those turbines or not whether our eyes to this type of cold weather. Texas is unique in having its own power grid where they're caught operating 90% of that create in providing electricity to more than 26 million Texans. Today Texas governor Greg Abbott said that air hut is now under investigation and called for greater transparency. Of its operations.

