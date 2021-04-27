By the Numbers: 'Grand Theft Auto' maker merging with Zynga

Take-Two Interactive, maker of "Grand Theft Auto," is buying Zynga, maker of "Farmville" and "Words with Friends," in a nearly $12.7 billion deal that shakes up video gaming.

