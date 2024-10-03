By the Numbers: Merriam-Webster announces 200 new words

Nepo baby, snog and touch grass are just a few of the newest words and phrases added to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary this year. We’ll take a look at the English language that keeps on giving.

October 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live