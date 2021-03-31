By the Numbers: US church membership falls below 50% for 1st time

More
Fewer Americans are members of houses of worship now than at any time in the last eight decades of polling, according to Gallup.
1:10 | 03/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: US church membership falls below 50% for 1st time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"Fewer Americans are members of houses of worship now than at any time in the last eight decades of polling, according to Gallup.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76781403","title":"By the Numbers: US church membership falls below 50% for 1st time ","url":"/US/video/numbers-us-church-membership-falls-50-1st-time-76781403"}