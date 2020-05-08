-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Can economic data predict elections?
-
Now Playing: 'Nobody wants a replay of Bush v. Gore': Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: August 4, 2020
-
Now Playing: The ongoing fight to protect health care workers
-
Now Playing: UN: North Korea may be capable of putting nuclear devices on ballistic missiles
-
Now Playing: Impeachment counsel: Bolton could've 'proved' impeachment articles, wanted 'pay day'
-
Now Playing: John Thompson, former US Census Bureau chief, on results of census deadline changing
-
Now Playing: Handful of Mississippi high school students tested positive for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Tony Bennett celebrates 94th birthday
-
Now Playing: 3 sailors rescued after ‘SOS’ plea in the sand
-
Now Playing: 28 players on Rutgers football team test positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Police apologize to Black family they wrongfully detained
-
Now Playing: Trump confronted about COVID-19 deaths in US: ‘It is what it is’
-
Now Playing: 3 million left in the dark after storm hits Northeast
-
Now Playing: Tropical storm Isaias tears through Northeastern coast
-
Now Playing: Brewing up help for black entrepreneurs
-
Now Playing: Family mistakenly handcuffed by police
-
Now Playing: Trump signs the Great American Outdoors Act
-
Now Playing: Isaias moving fast up the east coast