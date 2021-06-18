24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

By the Numbers: Weather disasters striking more often, but deaths have dropped

Globally, weather disasters are now striking four to five times more often and causing seven times more damage than in the 1970s, but deaths from these disasters have dropped.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live