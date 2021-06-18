By the numbers: Western megadrought

A look at the western states experiencing a drought, with more than half of the region experiencing an &ldquo;extreme drought&rdquo; and daily average temperatures near all-time highs.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live