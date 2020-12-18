Transcript for Numerous government departments breached in massive cyberattack

Joining us now for a deeper dive on the ramifications of the alleged Russian cyber attack is former Homeland Security advisor ABC news contributor Tom sponsored Tom. You wrote an op Ed in the New York Times saying quote the magnitude of this ongoing attack is hard to overstate. We've heard our nuclear weapons could have been impacted what other kind of critical information has been tampered with potentially. Yeah he didn't think that magnitude it is the points here we're seeing a potential 181000 networks both permanent and commercial. Their health at risk. And so what sisters and it is week. We can really. Wait to see any decision from the hackers appear to be Russians but what they choose to do with those networks. Well or other risk station manipulate the traffic manipulate the data. Even changing confuse the communications in between these organizations so. You know people are worried about religion released nuclear codes are weapons and so fourth but. But I really worried about is what they might do. Beyond spying. To miss risk. Our public and it's trust this institutions. And not so much right now so overreact to a operational impacts might be. You know kind of second concert stage efforts. Now that doesn't mean it to happen but. In the Treasury Department you wanna make sure that our Federal Reserve System works and they're not creating new digital money where it doesn't belong to make sure that our nuclear weaponry of course. And its codes are all protected but many of those things are on high side classified networks and so we really need to look for. You know what they do Nixon couldn't most likely will be misinformation. And manipulating our trust in data. And this hack wasn't detected for six months how does a cyber security firm get hacked and then how to go unnoticed for so long. So this is really isn't the math here is sincere and bad guys on offense here. Data were able to get into one company a good company. Net service a lot of customers. Once again didn't want to. And all of that company's customers downloaded their software updates think about all the times that you download and update on your phone. You don't think to not trust the update comes from a trusted provider. They are downloaded and and that one intrusions. Allowed hackers he didn't see what looks like now almost 181000 networks. From there. The question is what they've done inside. Imagine if you get home one night and your home was broken into his front door was kicked in. And your neighbors and well ma'am. That the door was broken down the Russians were here the opinion you're passed for six and nine months but don't worry we're gonna fix your front door. And we're gonna make sure there's no millionaire before we go home and lead in their for the night. Did you might be okay still looked uncomfortable look pretty soon you realize that you be looking in every client and onscreen everybody Goldman. And try to find listening devices in your recuperated so work. What was the question here is by Al east what did the hackers do inside these networks within administrative level controls. To remain in control of those networks while we do know there are there. And we didn't know they're there for months. And it's a really great analogy if in fact it was Russia and choreograph this what kind of historical intact would you compare this if so would you go as far as calling this a modern day act of war in the digital world that we limit. But there certainly are certainly holiest at risk that we can tolerate operating net. Byron people are talking about town are launching a cyber attack. Fit to be careful about that if our kids are gonna sort of speak and we are right now in our networks owned by then. And and others are talking about launching missiles. Now of course all those things should be on the table to change in impose cost on the Russians but to change their behavior. I think react to do that directly but also with partners hell. I'm not necessarily suggesting need to escalate to that we get another analogy. Right now these cyber claims are circling Pearl Harbor. But we don't know what they're gonna do they controlled airspace. If they take pictures inspiring go home to my goodness he escalated this if they choose to drop weapons. That's a whole different matter and the problem is we don't know how many networks are circling and what they're capable of doing and hunting for them on those networks is going to take. Years. You of course worked under various administrations including the chimp administration you say that it's time for president trying to get past his grievances if he doesn't who should step up and make the effort to create some sort of action plan between the current and incoming administration are you personally considered in reaching out to the Biden administration yourself. Well I'm here certainly president ever asked me to help them. Yes that's true wireless now president trump and it will be true for any future president that's certainly mark kind of view of public service. But what we're there's a there's a third option realism what I did was offer recipes for how we should coordinated number very expensive. Very complicated efforts at coordination needs to begin now this geo political efforts that must be coordinated to bring our alliances together. To put pressure in the Russians. And there's also technical capabilities and technical steps that need to be taken through mediate all these networks. That all requires careful attention as well somebody's got to step up and do it and somebody has to do it at some point. If president trump and his team is doing it now then great if they're not then dad. And it's a violent team answers on January 20 with a distrust of all their networks they're gonna have a heck activists seek. Learning curve to get up to speed and they're gonna have to figure they handled that crisis. With a set of networks to chancellor trust. Of course is your belief that this likely goes beyond spying purposes what kind of worst case scenario should we be preparing for and how could this impact. Individual citizens. So it's over the calculus of the people who control those networks. I words right now I'm not lightly. Assess that there are unlikely with the Russians to do something so profoundly destructive. Let's say costing hundreds of billions of dollars in damage shutting down operations. I think they know that even a divided America would unite against them considered an act of war. I suspect they're gonna make Constance. Readjusted decisions and calculus. Of whether they can do something whether they get away with it. From where they can continue to sow distrust in our institutions. That can go on for a long time until we do something about it. Tom buzzard is always we appreciate your insight thanks so much for ringing this bell for us appreciate you coming on the show. Thank you very much.

