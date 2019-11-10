Transcript for Nurse says colleagues misused Benadryl on patients

New Jersey hospital is in the middle of what might be us scandal there are allegations the staff at Monmouth medical center falsified medical records and gave patients. Benadryl to make them sleepy. And to give nurses less walked to do the allegations come from a psychiatric nurse who is now suing. Saying she was punished for raising concerns over this Patricia grant's suit alleges Benadryl was missing from drug dispensing machines but. There was no court explaining why. She reported what she believed to be a lawful conduct. To the administration and she was retaliated against because she reported that a lawful conduct. That alleged retaliation included being moved to a unit where she had limited training she said to suspended without pay and given a final warning ran had been viewed as a model employee she says for 31 years the hospital. Was not able to comment on the suit but said it is quote fully committed to providing a safe environment for patients visitors and staff.

