Transcript for NXIVM founder convicted of all charges in sex cult case

Breaking news now the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of the former leader of the upstate New York sex cult next CM. 58 year old keep written near he was found guilty on all counts including sex trafficking and racketeering. His trial was held in federal court in downtown Brooklyn. Prosecutors say he formed a secret sub group comprised of brainwashed. Female slaves who were branded with his initials and forced to have sex with them. And they are also accusations that he began having sex with one follower when she was fifteenth. This trial has revealed. That we nearing. Portrayed himself. As a so bonds. Any changes. Wasn't fact and master manipulator and con then. In the crime boss. Cult like organization. The lawyers for a nearing insists he never had any criminal intense. And they say his encounters with the women were consensual.

