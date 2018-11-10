NY man built 200-pound bomb for Election Day: Feds

More
Paul Rosenfeld allegedly built a large bomb to detonate in Washington D.C.
0:37 | 10/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NY man built 200-pound bomb for Election Day: Feds
The FBI says it has stopped a plot to set off a massive bomb on Washington DC's National Mall on Election Day. Agents recovered a 200 pound device at suspect Paul Rosenfels home north of New York City. They say that he confessed to the plan and intended to died in the blast a thirty say he wanted to draw attention to his radical political beliefs. Nervous investors are keeping a close eye on Wall Street which opens this morning at an eight month low the Dow plunged 831 points with technology stocks. Taking a hard hit analysts say investors are especially worried about rising interest rates. And tensions over trade.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58429144,"title":"NY man built 200-pound bomb for Election Day: Feds","duration":"0:37","description":"Paul Rosenfeld allegedly built a large bomb to detonate in Washington D.C.","url":"/US/video/ny-man-built-200-pound-bomb-election-day-58429144","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.