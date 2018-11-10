Transcript for NY man built 200-pound bomb for Election Day: Feds

The FBI says it has stopped a plot to set off a massive bomb on Washington DC's National Mall on Election Day. Agents recovered a 200 pound device at suspect Paul Rosenfels home north of New York City. They say that he confessed to the plan and intended to died in the blast a thirty say he wanted to draw attention to his radical political beliefs. Nervous investors are keeping a close eye on Wall Street which opens this morning at an eight month low the Dow plunged 831 points with technology stocks. Taking a hard hit analysts say investors are especially worried about rising interest rates. And tensions over trade.

