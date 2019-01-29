New York to pass ban on bump stock, other gun laws

The legislation includes a bill banning teachers from carrying guns in school.
0:51 | 01/29/19

New at noon New York State lawmakers are set to pass some of the most sweeping changes to gun laws. In nearly a decade the assembly and senate will vote on a package of at least eight bills aimed at tightening controls to reduce gun violence and prevent a mass shootings. Includes a bill that would ban teachers from carrying guns in school. And the basic effort has always been to try to separate the politics. From the common sense. Solution for this issue because the common sense solution. Was always obvious from the common sense solution. Was always accepted by the majority of Americans. The package also includes a ban on bumps stocks and when allow people to seek a court order to stop dangerous individuals. From owning a gun.

