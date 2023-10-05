NYC day care owner pleads not guilty to murder after child’s fentanyl death

ABC News contributor Bob Boyce discusses the rise in fentanyl-related deaths as the owner of an NYC day care pleads not guilty to murder after a child’s death.

October 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live