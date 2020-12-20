Transcript for NYC house fire kills 3 people

Fire broke out in this building on 48 avenue around 5:30 in the morning two people were found dead on the second floor. One on the third two others rescued and one escaped on their own a firefighter was injured after falling through the first war. Into the basement. But nothing that harness. About kind of band. You know so close to them on the day as well. All of everything wrong. Neighbors say to house was occupied by single men renting rooms and the department of buildings had issued several citations in the past for illegal rooms in the basement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.