Transcript for NYC students walk out of class to protest climate change

And if you remember. All of this was inspired by the Swedish climate activists on Greta Feinberg who just sailed across the Atlantic to speak. On Capitol Hill also take a look. I am submitting this report. As my testimony. Because I don't want you to listen to me I want you to listen to the scientists. And I wanted to thank you night. Behind that science. And then I want you to take real action. So calm so powerful and there are so many other young people on the that are making a difference so right now we're gonna go downtown right here in New York with our Zachary he's down. Zachary did you see what's the energy like there. Kimberly good to see you as well the energy is really starting to pick up here you mentioned Greta and the incredible work that she's done. She is really the person that is is credited fruit for much of this movement that has been propped up on the backs of young people with them. One million youngsters joined her in May today that the real news is that others are joining parent's union workers. Politicians everyday people who certainly believed. That this is in this two day that we need to tackle I'm here in police where this event is getting ready to kick off. At about noon here in New York City it is an excused absence for youngsters who had apparent to note. To get out of school and being here a couple the folks that I talked to effect one in my cameraman operators. Whose daughter is coming here said. They'll be coming over here as a group and about 1030. Making their way across the Brooklyn Bridge so we're starting to see some of those folks. Moved in right now the plan is to start the year in to make their way. Down to the Battery Park area where they have a set of demands. In the senate bass but that the overwhelming feeling here is that this is something. That they certainly believe in and they want to be a part of I'm joined by young man if he can join me here Phillip Kwon who. Is responsible in part of a coalition who who organized this on and that's to level and in for the when I got to ask you. What's the sense of what you see are geared at dating it in in what's the hope of what can come from this. Armed with incredible as you can see the thirty people gathering behind and the strike isn't even starting for another good 130 minutes forty minutes. In Germany they just reported within one point four million people already worldwide. So that's incredible. On every single big structural change in this country. And globally has come only because of grass insurgents the civil rights movement the woman I've assumed that it happens if you sat around they stood up. For their rights and the mandates that foods going on here. An all over the globe and so what I really hope is that this graphic hazards and can crystallize into real. Bold call to change as old as the as one of the -- crisis that we face. It environment and justice in particular has been talking points through for many of the democratic presidential candidates. Are they striking the right tone is indeed believe that policy changes. In in itself are enough to affect the comity to the people. I really do think those on his policies are bored and I do think that they are really getting to straighten right tone before there was almost no discussion of environmental racism or even climate change that there was about I think five minutes and a couple seconds. All of mention climate change in the democratic debates. And the general election debates in 2015 that we really. On moving the entire you know the entire tone of the conversation that's incredible would think that the climate present time haunts him and seven hours on TV just the fact there was. Climate crisis in giant worth. On a toad is a Tobin through all of the USA is amazing on slightly do think they're getting that big policy changes with necessary. The narrative is changing some of these marginalized communities are being acknowledged root for. For the first time many would say you have a list them as you're viewed this movement has a list of best what are those what are those ads. For the big what is the green new deal on that that would hard thing transition away from carbon emissions of metsu emissions by 2030. There is on for dinner article two because we know that our agriculture can actually taken as much carbon as the entire transportation figures without the info is not a limiting but really taking carbon out in the ways that we can. On this suspect who did his lands because we have to go back that environmental racism I think you have to look at the news that we've already on the negatively impacted be this crisis and go back in giving the justly deserve. And then there is. I for the reason and I closer. And going blank right now. There's the environmental justice suspect was also covers and then the other big men to me how beautiful. Thank you so much for the one I appreciated a lot of youngsters like for the Quan ROU today I just spoke with the young woman. From South Africa this in many ways is an entree to the three day summit on climate action that the UN is holding here. And the young folks are excited about Kimberly back to you. Thank you so much Zachary S so powerful Paula client yet the children are the future.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.