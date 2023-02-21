NYC's B-Heard sends EMTs and social workers to mental health emergencies

A New York City pilot program sends teams of emergency medical technicians and social workers to mental health emergencies instead of police officers.

February 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live