Transcript for NYPD busts illegal club with nearly 400 people inside

New York City deputy sheriffs say they shut down an illegal club overnight a club filled with nearly 400 people authorities say the club operated out of a commercial space on west 36 street near seventh avenue. Investigators say the club sold alcoholic drinks but had no liquor license police charged four organizers with the multiple offenses. The owner of the pig and whistle club which is next door. Wants people to know it had no affiliation with the illegal club.

