NYPD officer suspended after promoting Trump on loudspeaker

The NYPD said it has suspended an officer who was filmed violating police guidelines by promoting Trump on a police loudspeaker on duty.
0:24 | 10/26/20

Transcript for NYPD officer suspended after promoting Trump on loudspeaker
A new York city police officer has been suspended without pay after officials say he got political while he was on the job. Video on social media appeared to show the officer using a police cruiser loudspeaker to promote president dropped the city's police commissioner pleaded. At the officers' actions were 100%. Unacceptable.

