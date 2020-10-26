Transcript for NYPD officer suspended after promoting Trump on loudspeaker

A new York city police officer has been suspended without pay after officials say he got political while he was on the job. Video on social media appeared to show the officer using a police cruiser loudspeaker to promote president dropped the city's police commissioner pleaded. At the officers' actions were 100%. Unacceptable.

