Transcript for Obama on social media activism: 'That's not bringing about change'

This this idea of surety and your never compromised and always politically bull and all that stuff. You should get over that quickly the world the world is Massey. They're ambiguities. People who. Do really good stuff. Have flaws. People who you are fighting. May love their kids. And no. Share certain things would you add an and I think that. What one danger I see among young people particularly on college camps Malia and I talk about this dark goes school my daughter. But I do get a sense sometimes now among certain people and this is accelerated by social media. There is this sometimes the way of me making change. Is to be as judgmental as possible about other people. And that's enough like it much sweeter test. About you did do something right or use the work wrong verb or. Then I can sit back and feel pretty good about myself because many UCL walker was a cult you. We're get on TV didn't cut. Watch my show. Watch mortgage. They don't that's not. That's activists. That's not bring about change it over. It is if all your orders casting stones. You know your your product or get that far. It's easy to.

