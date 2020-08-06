Transcript for Obamas deliver speeches as part of YouTube virtual commencement ceremony

The thing as class 120 what these past few weeks have also shown arsons that. The challenges we face go well beyond the virus. In that the old normal wasn't good enough wasn't working that well. In a lot of ways the pandemic just brought into focus problems that have been growing for very long time whether it's widening economic inequality. The lack of basic health care for millions of people. The continuing scourge of bigotry sexism. Or the divisions and dysfunction that plague our political system. Similarly the protests in response to the killing of George Floyd and Rhea Taylor and in my arbor in pop. Aren't simply a reaction to those particular tragedies. As heartbreaking Israel. They speak to decade's worth of anguish and frustration. Over unequal treatment. And a failure to look former police practices. And the broader criminal justice. These shocks to the system that we're seeing right now just as you prepare to go out into the world. They remind us that we can't take things program. After work to make things better. Or remind us that our individual well being depend on the well being of the community that we look. And it doesn't matter how much money you make if everyone around you is hungry and sick. Reminds you that our country and our democracy. Only function. When we think not just about ourselves. But also about each other. So scary and I'm certain is these times maybe. They are also a wake up call. And her incredible opportunity. For your generation. So the question is how will we respond. Let's face it before I don't have any easy answers forty. But I do have some lessons. I want to share about how to move forward in the east tumultuous times. The first is this. Life will always be on certain. It is a lesson that most of us get the chance to learn over the course of years and years even decades. But one that you're learning right now. This is a time in your life when it feels like everything it's turned upside down. And perhaps you wishing that things could just go back to the way they work. Look I've been there many times in my life. I filled it most profoundly when my father and my best friend die within a year each other. I was in the late twenties. All and it felt like my whole world was collapsing in on itself. I would've given anything and ruled thing to bring them back. But that experienced ski meet a kind of clarity. With everything in pieces around me I had to forge a new path. A path fortunately more focused. On meaning and service. So graduate Alex. I hope that what you're going through right now can be your wakeup call. It pushes you I just think about what kind of career he won a Gerald. What cat person. You want a peace. And here's that thing you have the opportunity to learn these valuable lessons faster than the generations before you. Can you can learn them together. As a cohort of young people ready to take on the world no matter how tumultuous it may be.

