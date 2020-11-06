Officer saves choking EMT

More
Security cameras capture the moment when a New Jersey police officer saves an EMT who was choking on food.
1:06 | 06/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officer saves choking EMT
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"Security cameras capture the moment when a New Jersey police officer saves an EMT who was choking on food.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71199663","title":"Officer saves choking EMT","url":"/US/video/officer-saves-choking-emt-71199663"}