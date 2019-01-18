Transcript for Officers rush to save woman from explosive car wreck

There is no audio on the police chase you're watching you don't need it all you need to do is watch the middle of the screen as a suspected drunk drivers speeding away from police. Rear ends a pickup truck loop 820 and Denton highway and a fire ball is in media and when you say the initial explosion you think there's an outlet for the car. The next video you see and hear this time is from the body camera lets me know halt and city police officer. Scar. Beginning the frantic rescue to pull the injured innocent victims from her burning car. But even with a metal police baton sheets can't break the window. Even what police officers using fire extinguishers the truck continues to burn. England officers finally shattered the glass they pull the injured driver through the window. Just in Taiwan. It's extremely dangerous because that vehicle could have exploded at any top them to be up there. Trying to pull somebody out I mean that that's what we paid for. That's completely that's what we. As for the suspected drunk driver who caused all of this escape with a bloody face in a few broken bones and was led away. In handcuffs. He's been a lot more trouble now and April it would have been few and stopped and and gotten a speeding tickets because as they took him away to Truckee it. Began to burn out of control. This is what was left him. When the fire was finally put it it's just not worth I mean it's just not worth it to run from police run that nearly cost an innocent driver. In halted city Kevin race Channel 8.

