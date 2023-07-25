Official: 'Fruitful' search conducted at Gilgo Beach murder suspect’s home

ABC News’ Brad Garrett breaks down the latest after the search of the Gilgo Beach murder suspect’s home and yard.

July 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live